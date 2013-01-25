Hemisphere Energy Corporation Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) -



Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSX VENTURE:HME) is pleased to announce the second and final tranche closing of its non-brokered private placement announced December 6, 2012 (the "Private Placement") and has issued 86,900 units at a price of C$0.65 per unit for gross proceeds of C$56,485.



Each unit issued in the final tranche closing of the Private Placement consists of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a non-transferable warrant, with each whole warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of C$0.90 per share until January 25, 2014.



All securities issued today are subject to a hold period expiring on May 26, 2013.



In conjunction with the final tranche closing of the Private Placement, Hemisphere issued 700 finders' warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase one common share at $0.90 until January 25, 2014. The company also paid 7% in cash finders' fees on a portion of the funds raised under the Private Placement.



The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund drilling and other capital expenditures in Hemisphere's Jenner property in southeast Alberta and for general corporate purposes.



The final tranche closing of the Private Placement is subject to final regulatory approval.



About Hemisphere Energy Corporation



Hemisphere Energy Corporation is a junior exploration and production company focused on developing core areas that provide low to medium risk drilling opportunities to increase production, reserves and cash flow. Hemisphere's continued growth plan is through drilling existing prospects and executing strategic acquisitions and farm-ins. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HME".



Forward-looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on Hemisphere's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the closing of the Private Placement, Hemisphere's outlook for our future operations, plans and timing for the commencement or advancement of exploration and development activities on our properties, and other expectations, intention and plans that are not historical fact. The words "estimates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "believes", "plans", or their negatives or other comparable words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Hemisphere. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by Hemisphere will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemisphere disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



