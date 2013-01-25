Parta Dialogue Grants Stock Options and Appoints Corporate Development

MONTREAL, QUEBEC and TORONTO, ONTARIO and MEXICO CITY, MEXICO and PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Parta Dialogue (TSX VENTURE:PAD), experts in Social Campaign Optimization and Social Learning, announces it has granted a total of 605,000 Stock Options from its Incentive Stock Option Plan to directors and employees. Of these options, 240,000 were granted to long-time serving external directors who have not received any other compensation since joining the board of directors of the Corporation and will allow the holder to purchase an additional common share of Parta at the price of $0.15 for a period of 5 years and 365,000 were granted to existing but mostly to new employees and will allow the holder to purchase an additional common share of Parta at the price of $0.25 for a period of 3 years. This grant of options is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and the terms of Parta's Incentive Stock Option Plan.



In conjunction, the board and management team is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Armstrong to the role of Corporate Development, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer. In this role Jeff will be responsible for identifying and leading strategic business development, alliance and acquisition opportunities for Parta. He also has the responsibility of managing all investor relations matters.



Prior to joining Parta, Jeff was Vice-President Equity Sales at a boutique investment dealer in Toronto, providing investment strategies to Canada's investment community as well as leading capital funding initiatives in the media, technology and resources sectors.



Jeff has extensive experience in capital markets, corporate strategy and identifying green-field business development opportunities. Jeff holds an Honors Business Administration (H.B.A) degree from The Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.



About Parta



Parta offers Social Media and Social Learning solutions to its clients from offices in Montreal, Toronto, Paris and Mexico and is the developer of leading eValue(TM) Social Media ROI Suite: www.evaluesuite.com



Many visionary businesses already employ Parta's solutions for internal and external online engagement. Among these are Proctor and Gamble, Nestle, Durex, Budweiser, IBM, Mazda, Universal Pictures and Rock the Vote. www.partadialogue.com



PARTA is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAD and operates through two subsidiaries:



#engagementlabs, an all-digital agency offering a targeted range of social strategies, customized engagement platforms and analytic tools to measure performance and ROI totally focused on social engagement & optimization: www.engagementlabs.com.



edu-performance, totally focused on internal engagement and productivity, Edu-Performance offers customized Social Learning and online training solutions: www.eduperformance.com.



