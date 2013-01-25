Media Advisory: Ministers Van Loan and Blaney to Hold Media Availability

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Peter Van Loan, Government House Leader, and the Honourable Steven Blaney, Minister of Veterans Affairs, will make a brief statement on the upcoming parliamentary sitting and take questions from media representatives.
<br /><br />Date: Monday January 28, 2013 <br /> <br />Time: 9:30 a.m. ET <br /> <br />Location: House of Commons Foyer, Centre Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa, <br /> Ontario <br /><br />
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Fraser Malcolm
Director of Communications
Office of the Government House Leader
613-947-7619
Jean-Christophe de le Rue
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs
613-996-4649
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Press Releases