Media Advisory: Ministers Van Loan and Blaney to Hold Media Availability

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 5:04 PM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Peter Van Loan, Government House Leader, and the Honourable Steven Blaney, Minister of Veterans Affairs, will make a brief statement on the upcoming parliamentary sitting and take questions from media representatives.

<br /><br />Date:       Monday January 28, 2013                                         <br />                                                                            <br />Time:       9:30 a.m. ET                                                    <br />                                                                            <br />Location:   House of Commons Foyer, Centre Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa,  <br />            Ontario                                                         <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Fraser Malcolm
Director of Communications
Office of the Government House Leader
613-947-7619


Jean-Christophe de le Rue
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs
613-996-4649

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases