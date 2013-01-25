Eskay Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ESK) wishes to announce that an aggregate of 1,600,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.15 per share for five (5) years have been granted to three (3) directors and one (1) executive officer of the Corporation.



About Eskay Mining Corp.:



Eskay Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals in British Columbia in a highly prolific, poly metallic area known as the Eskay Rift Belt located in the "Golden Triangle", 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).



All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



