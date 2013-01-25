Say "I Do" and WIN with itravel2000

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - For the past few years, Canada's favourite travel company, itravel2000, has recognized the growing popularity in destination weddings. With this growing trend, itravel2000 is making a strong statement this year with presence in two wedding shows, a honeymoon giveaway contest, and giveaways for an advance screening of "The Big Wedding" movie!



"The Big Wedding" is an upcoming comedy film with a large all-star cast including Robert De Niro, Katherine Heigl, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Topher Grace, Ben Barnes, Susan Sarandon and Robin Williams. Set to be released on April 26, 2013, itravel2000 has partnered with eOne to promote the movie with ticket giveaways on itravel2000's GenNext Facebook page - www.facebook.com/GenNext.itravel.



itravel2000 invites brides, grooms and wedding planners to drop by their booth at "The National Bridal Wedding Show" in Toronto on January 25 to January 27, 2013 and the "Vancouver Wedding & Honeymoon Spring Show" on April 7. Dedicated Wedding Specialists will be there to offer their expertise on destination weddings; something that always sounds easy, but without the assistance of an expert, can make that special day in paradise a nightmare of mishaps.



The wedding experts at itravel have booked more than 3500 weddings helping make every bride's dream destination wedding a romantic and unforgettable success. For a limited time, couples who book their destination wedding with itravel2000 before March 15, 2013, have a chance to win their 1st honeymoon at the El Dorado Royale Resort by Karisma.(i)





<br /><br />1. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic <br />2. Montego Bay, Jamaica <br />3. Cancun, Mexcio <br />4. Los Cabos, Mexico<br /><br />

"There is no better place to say "I do" than on a beautiful sunny beach with close friends and family." Jonathan Carroll, president of itravel2000, explains, "Canadian brides can take comfort in knowing that our wedding experts make it easy to have an amazing wedding ceremony, reception, and honeymoon with itravel's one-stop-shop."For updates and photos of these contests and events, follow itravel2000 at - www.twitter.com/itravel2000 and www.facebook.com/itravel2000.(i)Some conditions applyFor more information, visit www.itravel2000.com. To book a vacation, call 1-866-888-1180.About itravel2000itravel2000.com, a leading travel retailer in Canada for over 18 years, is a full service travel company providing both live travel experts and online solutions for booking all travel arrangements. Visit us at itravel2000.com.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:itravel2000Dianne JacksonSenior Director, Sales & Marketing905.267.4448djackson@itravel2000.com