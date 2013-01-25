Court Martial Convened For Warrant Officer (Ret) Ravensdale

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Warrant Officer (Ret) Paul Ravensdale will face a General Court Martial January 28, 2013, relating to the death of Corporal Joshua Baker and the injury of four other soldiers, on a training range in Afghanistan in February 2010.



When: January 28, 2013 at 9:30 a.m.



Where: Multi-purpose Training Facility, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Shilo, Manitoba



Warrant Officer (Ret) Ravensdale faces the following charges:





<br /><br />-- One count of manslaughter under section 130 of the National Defence Act<br /> contrary to subsection 236(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada;<br /><br />-- Two counts of breach of duty under section 130 of the National Defence<br /> Act contrary to section 80 of the Criminal Code of Canada;<br /><br />-- One count of unlawfully causing bodily harm under section 130 of the<br /> National Defence Act contrary to section 269 of the Criminal Code of<br /> Canada; and<br /><br />-- Two counts of negligent performance of a military duty under section 124<br /> of the National Defence Act.<br /><br />

It is alleged that range safety procedures were violated in relation to the planning and execution of activities on the range that day.A General Court Martial is composed of a military judge and five panel members. The hearing is open to the media and the public.On February 20, 2013, Major Darryl Watts is expected to be sentenced in relation to the same incident. He faced the same charges as Warrant Officer (Ret) Ravensdale.Also in relation to the same incident, at a court martial on September 13, 2012, Captain (then Major) Lunney pleaded guilty to negligent performance of a military duty and was sentenced to a reduction in rank to Captain and a severe reprimand.