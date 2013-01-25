CapGain Properties Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance With Win Capital Group, LLC

LAKE IN THE HILLS, ILLINOIS--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - CapGain Properties Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CPP) ("CapGain") is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic alliance with Win Capital Group, LLC ("Win Capital") in an effort to gain access to substantial commercial real estate purchasing opportunities at very attractive prices. These opportunities may be comprised of outright purchases, partnerships, joint ventures, partial equity interests, and lending. Win Capital, through its founder and managing director John Taylor and others on their experienced management team; have developed very significant relationships with banks, special servicers, and other institutions; all of which hold considerable distressed and performing real estate portfolios that are often available to Win Capital at attractive pricing.



Win Capital has developed the Community Bank recovery Program which provides targeted loan portfolio restructuring, acquisitions, and re-capitalization to certain community banks in need of capital assistance. This re-capitalization of banks results in the ability for the community banks to afford to certain bank assets well below market value. Given the analogous nature of Win Capital and CapGain's business models, and in an effort to locate purchasing and lending opportunities and, in some instances, participate together in those opportunities, was logical to form a strategic alliance with Win Capital and should prove to be mutually beneficial.



About CapGain



CapGain is an investment company that purchases, re-structures when applicable, and sells real estate in the United States, with a forward moving focus on income producing real estate. CapGain's contacts within the real estate and finance industries allow the purchase of properties significantly below market value.



