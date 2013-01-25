Industry Engaged to Advance Evaluation of Options to Replace Canada's CF-18 Fleet

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The National Fighter Procurement Secretariat is reaching out to industry by issuing a draft questionnaire today in order to obtain detailed information on the capabilities of available fighter aircraft, a key element of the evaluation of options to replace Canada's CF-18 fleet.



This request for information from industry has benefitted from the oversight and guidance of the Independent Review Panel that is ensuring that all of the work supporting the evaluation of options is both rigorous and impartial, and that the results to be made public are comprehensive and understandable. The members of the Panel are Mr. Keith Coulter, Mr. Philippe Lagasse, Mr. James Mitchell and Mr. Rod Monette.



The five identified companies who do or will have aircraft in production over this period being engaged- The Boeing Company, Dassault Aviation, EADS Eurofighter, Lockheed Martin and Saab Group-will be asked to provide comments on the form and content of the draft questionnaire. The draft questionnaire seeks detailed information on technical capabilities of fighter aircraft in production or scheduled to be in production. After feedback from the companies is reviewed and incorporated, a final questionnaire will be sent to the companies for completion.



A second questionnaire to obtain information on costs and the potential benefits to Canadian industry will be developed and reviewed by the Independent Review Panel, and subsequently sent in draft form to industry for comment. Engaging with industry is consistent with the Secretariat's commitment to transparency and openness, and integral to a comprehensive evaluation of options.



The evaluation of options to replace Canada's CF-18 fleet is part of the Government's Seven-Point Plan launched in response to the Auditor General's Spring 2012 Report on Replacing Canada's Fighter Jets. The Plan was put in place to assist the government in making the best possible decision on replacing Canada's fleet of CF-18 fighter aircraft. Until the Seven-Point Plan is complete, the Government will not make a decision on the replacement for the CF-18 fighter jets.



