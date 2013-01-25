Minister Clement Consults With Halton Business Leaders and the Skilled Trades in the Lead Up to the Budget

HALTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Tony Clement, President of the Treasury Board and Minister responsible for FedNor, today met with representatives from the business community and the skilled trades in Halton to discuss building a stronger economy and helping Canada prosper over the long-term. Minister Clement was accompanied by Lisa Raitt, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Halton.



"As our Government continues to focus on the economy, we remain committed to seeking valuable insights from businesses and the skilled trades - two key components of Canada's growth and long-term prosperity," said Minister Clement. "These consultations are also a great opportunity to hear first-hand what our local entrepreneurs and skilled tradespeople need to compete and succeed."



"Our Government remains focused on creating jobs, growth and long-term prosperity," said Minister Raitt. "We are committed to sustaining and strengthening Canada's reputation as one of the best places in the world to do business."



The Minister also participated in an economic consultation held at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. Today's consultation is part of a process being carried out across the country to ask Canadians what concrete actions can be taken to strengthen our economy in the face of global economic uncertainty, to solidify our economic recovery and to position Canada to compete and prosper over the long term.



"The Burlington Chamber of Commerce was very pleased to host this economic consultation meeting with Ministers Clement and Raitt," said Keith Hoey, President of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. "It's very important for businesses to have input into the federal budget and this afternoon's meeting raised several items that are important to industry. I'm sure that the ministers will use what they heard today to help set the government's priorities in the upcoming budget."



In order to further ensure all Canadians can participate in the process, the Government of Canada has also launched an online consultation through the federal Finance Department website. All those interested in participating can find more information at www.fin.gc.ca.



Minister Clement also participated in a skills summit with the Canadian Welding Bureau, and met with the Milton Chamber of Commerce to highlight key economic initiatives, including the Government of Canada's efforts to cut red tape for businesses.



"Our Government is focused on helping businesses innovate, invest and grow. Valuable new measures to cut red tape, which were announced on Monday, represent about $10 million in annual administrative savings for businesses, and are only one example of our ongoing efforts to reduce the regulatory burden," added Minister Clement.



More information on measures to cut red tape can be found at: Government of Canada Committed to Cutting Red Tape: Reforms Bring $10 Million in Red Tape Relief to Canadian Business



