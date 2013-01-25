Acquisition of Class A Common Shares and Common Shares of Brompton Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Braaten Joint Partner Trust (the "Trust") of 181 Bay Street, Suite 2930, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3 has acquired beneficial ownership of 651,799 Class A common shares of Brompton Corp. ("Brompton"), which is approximately 41.5% of the total outstanding Class A common shares of Brompton. The Trust also acquired beneficial ownership of 52,902 common shares of Brompton which is 1.7% of the total outstanding common shares of Brompton. The transaction results from an internal reorganization and the shares are held in the ordinary course of the Trust's investment activities and it may purchase or sell securities of Brompton in the future depending on market conditions and other factors material to its investment decisions.



