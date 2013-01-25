Acquisition of Class A Common Shares and Common Shares of Brompton Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Brompton Financial Services Inc. ("BFSI") of 181 Bay Street, Suite 2930, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3 has acquired 419,031 Class A common shares of Brompton Corp. ("Brompton"), which is approximately 26.7% of the total outstanding Class A common shares of Brompton. BFSI also acquired 34,010 common shares of Brompton which is approximately 1.1% of the total outstanding common shares of Brompton. The transaction results from an internal reorganization and the shares are held in the ordinary course of BFSI's investment activities and it may purchase or sell securities of Brompton in the future depending on market conditions and other factors material to its investment decisions.



