Your Edmonton Winter Experience Awaits!

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Expect the unexpected in Edmonton's winter wonderland. Take in the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Ice on Whyte Festival Jan 25 - Feb 3 with fantastic outdoor family fun activities. Kick and glide to the silver anniversary of Canada's largest classic cross country ski event, the Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival Feb 8-9. Lace up the skates at Silver Skate Festival, Edmonton's oldest winter festival Feb 15-18. Let Edmonton's exclusive hotels put the wonder in your winter wonderland experience.



Receive the royal treatment when you book the Diana, A Celebration package to see first-hand this award-winning exhibition in true royal fashion. This exhibit chronicles the life and work of one of the most remarkable women of our time - Diana, Princess of Wales. This extraordinary exhibit contains 150 objects through nine galleries including designer dresses, family heirlooms and personal mementos. The exhibit opens Feb 9 and runs through June 9.



From hip to historic, Edmonton's boutique hotels offer an intimate and unique experience for your next winter getaway. Experience the sophistication, the luxury and the atmosphere where old world tradition meets chic boutique. Be pampered with the Metterra and Varscona Hotels on Whyte spa packages or discover elegant tradition with the Union Bank Inn romance package.



Warm up to an number of Edmonton attractions with the Edmonton Attractions Pass package, one pass will give you admission to 16 of Edmonton's most-visited attractions. Escape to the pyramids and experience the vibrant and colourful displays at the Muttart Conservatory. Bundle up the family and go to the arctic shores to view seals, sea lions and arctic foxes at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Or command the forces at the Art Gallery of Alberta's EDO: Arts of Japan's Last Shogun Age.



See Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker, and the other unforgettable characters of Star Wars(TM) like never before at STAR WARS(TM) Identities: The Exhibition. Visitors of all ages learn the components of human identity in this character-driven adventure into what makes us who we are. The last stop in North America is at TELUS World of Science - Edmonton now through April 1.



