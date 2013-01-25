Rio Cristal Files Revised Technical Report on its Bongara Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LIMA, PERU--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Rio Cristal Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Rio Cristal") (TSX VENTURE:RCZ)RCZ announces that it has filed a revised National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report dated effective January 31, 2012 (the "Technical Report"), as described in its news release dated January 9, 2013.



The Technical Report removes any reference to mineral resources at the Bongara project and focuses on exploration and metallurgical work completed to the effective date of the Technical Report.



The Company plans to work towards preparation of a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate at Bongara after additional metallurgical or other required work is completed by the Company. Completion of such additional work remains subject to additional funding.



About Rio Cristal Resources Corporation



Rio Cristal Resources is a Canadian corporation focused on development of the 18,000 hectare Bongara zinc property in northern Peru, which includes four separate exploration projects. The Company is also actively reviewing other zinc, gold and copper prospects in Peru.



The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange) under the symbol RCZ.



This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities law, being the statements as to the Company's plans to work towards the preparation of a compliant resource estimate. Although management considers such statements to be reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rio Cristal's expectations include the failure to obtain sufficient financing to complete the metallurgical work and inconclusive or negative results thereof, as well as changes in the price of zinc. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



