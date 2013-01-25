Local CUPE members converge on Liberal convention, urge candidates to respect rights

PETERBORUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) from Peterborough will join workers from across the province at the Liberal party convention in Toronto tomorrow for a march and rally where they will urge all candidates to chart a new course that respects collective bargaining rights and impartial arbitration for essential workers.



"These are democratic rights. You can't just take them away with the stroke of a pen," says CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer and Peterborough resident Candace Rennick. "Any leader who tries to strip these rights from us will learn that we will fight them with everything we have."



Rennick will be joined at the rally by CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and members on buses from more than 30 communities across the province, from Windsor to Ottawa, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie where a busload will leave at 3:15 a.m. to join the 1:00 rally at Allan Gardens in Toronto.



At the rally, Rennick and the Peterborough bus will meet up with CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and members from all the sectors CUPE represents.



CUPE Ontario represents 230,000 workers across Ontario in five main sectors: school boards, municipalities, social services, health care and universities.





<br /><br />WHO: CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer <br /> Candace Rennick <br /> <br />WHAT: Rally for Rights and Democracy - rally outside Liberal leadership <br /> convention <br /> <br />WHERE: March begins at Allan Gardens. To find CUPE, look for the elephants <br /> <br />WHEN: March begins at 1:00 p.m. <br /><br />

