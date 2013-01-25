Minister Raitt and Minister Clement Met With Community Leaders to Discuss Jobs and Economic Growth

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Lisa Raitt, Canada's Labour Minister and the Member of Parliament for Halton, and the Honourable Tony Clement, President of the Treasury Board, met with and sought advice from representatives of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce on how best to ensure that Canada's economy continues to support the Government's key priorities of jobs and growth in a continued economic recovery period.



"Through Budget 2013, we will remain focused on creating jobs, growth and long-term prosperity," said Minister Raitt. "Today we heard from some of our key partners at the local level. We will continue to engage with Canadian businesses and encourage cooperation to address today's workplace issues and prepare for tomorrow's challenges."



"Our government is listening, with initiatives to cut red tape for businesses and continuing to keep taxes low. We look forward to ensuring the best conditions possible for businesses to thrive and succeed," said Minister Clement.



To ensure that all Canadians can participate in this process, the Government has also launched an online pre-budget consultation. Those wishing to make submissions can do so by visiting www.fin.gc.ca/prebudget-prebudgetaire/1-eng.asp.



