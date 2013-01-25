Minister MacKay Announces Investments in Facilities at 8 Wing Trenton

8 WING TRENTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Peter MacKay, Minister of National Defence, today announced a major investment of more than $110 million in contracts for infrastructure projects at 8 Wing Trenton. This investment will result in the construction of a new maintenance hangar, and a new building to house the Canadian Forces Land Advanced Warfare Centre, in addition to the infrastructure upgrades to the National Air Force Museum, the Air Mobility Training Center and the Military Family Resource Centre already completed or underway. The estimated overall value of these projects, once complete, will be more than $200 million.



"These impressive state-of-the-art buildings will enable our dedicated Canadian Armed Forces personnel to continue their excellent work as world leaders in military aviation operations," said Minister MacKay. "Updating our defence infrastructure to ensure it is ready the meet the challenges of the 21st century is in line with our Government's Canada First Defence Strategy, and will benefit industry, economic development and job creation throughout Canada. It is estimated that these projects will contribute to the creation and sustainment of 400 high-quality jobs."



Construction recently began on a $36.5 million building that will serve as the new home of the Canadian Forces Land Advanced Warfare Centre. The contract for the 12,000 square metre building was awarded to Varcon Construction of Brampton, Ontario. The new facility is designed to a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) silver level and is expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2015.



The construction contract for the new $72.9 million Maintenance Hangar 6 was awarded to Bondfield Construction of Concord, Ontario. It will be primarily used for first-line maintenance activities on the CC-177 Globemaster III fleet, as well for housing the contracted maintenance support for CC-150 Polaris aircraft. Construction started in December 2012 and the building is expected to be ready for use in early 2016.



Minister MacKay also announced infrastructure modifications to the Sedley S. Blanchard Air Mobility Training Centre, awarded to M.J. Dixon Construction Limited of Mississauga, Ontario; the second part of Phase II of the expansion project for the National Air Force Museum of Canada, awarded to Mirtren Contractors Limited of Scarborough, Ontario; and renovations to the Military Family Resource Centre facility to be completed by the Base Construction Engineering Department.



Note to Editors: For more information please contact Captain Christopher Daniel, Public Affairs Officer, 8 Wing Trenton, Tel: 613-392-2811 ext. 4565, Email: christopher.daniel@forces.gc.ca



