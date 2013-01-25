Ducks Unlimited Canada Turns 75 With Exceptional Calgary Gala

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - By all accounts, the Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) 75th Anniversary Diamond Signature Gala held in Calgary last night was an overwhelming success, raising a phenomenal $1.25 million for wetland conservation.



One of eight Diamond Signature Events taking place across Canada throughout 2013, the Calgary gala provided the 450 prestigious attendees with the opportunity to bid on unique merchandise and enjoy excellent food, drink and entertainment while raising funds that help protect wetlands - such as marshes and ponds - in Alberta and across Canada. Attendees also helped celebrate 75 years of conservation excellence and became a part of DUC history.



"Ducks Unlimited Canada's 75th anniversary is being celebrated across the country throughout 2013, and it was an honour to be able to commemorate this achievement with the brightest and finest people in the city," says Perry McCormick, manager of provincial operations in Alberta. "Every day, up to 80 acres of wetlands are lost in settled areas of Canada. Wetlands are fundamental to our way of life, and they help filter our water and clean our air as well as provide essential habitat for waterfowl and wildlife. Wetlands are important, and we simply can't afford to lose anymore. The Calgary gala raised $1.25 million that will be put towards conserving Alberta's marshes and ponds and we have our wonderful attendees to thank for this accomplishment."



"Ducks Unlimited Canada was created by a group of conservation-minded waterfowlers in 1938 who had a vision and a goal to protect and conserve wetlands and their associated habitats for future generations to enjoy," says Terry Green, chair of the Calgary chapter volunteer committee. "As a volunteer today, it was wonderful to see everyone celebrate our 75th anniversary so passionately. Everyone came together in support of wetland conservation, and it was a wonderful experience to be able to put on this extraordinary event during such a monumental year.



"We would also like to thank our corporate and individual supporters. Without their generous support and contributions, this evening wouldn't have been possible."



For more information about DUC's 75th anniversary, visit www.ducks.ca/75th. To become a DUC volunteer, visit www.ducks.ca/volunteer.



About Ducks Unlimited Canada



Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. Learn more at www.ducks.ca.



