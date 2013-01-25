ñol

Media Advisory: Harper Government to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in Clearwater

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 2:14 PM | 1 min read

CLEARWATER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, on behalf of the Honourable Lynne Yelich, Minister of State for Western Economic Diversification and the Honourable Denis Lebel, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communities, will make an announcement supporting infrastructure in Clearwater.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

<br /><br />DATE:     January 26, 2013                                                  <br />                                                                            <br />TIME:     11:00 a.m.                                                        <br />                                                                            <br />PLACE:    Clearwater Ski Hill                                               <br />          566 Dunn Lake Road                                                <br />          Clearwater, B.C.                                                  <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jaime Burke
Regional Communications Manager
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Vancouver, British Columbia
604-666-1318

