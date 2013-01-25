Kaplan International Colleges Reaches 75,000 Facebook Fans Milestone

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) -



Kaplan International Colleges, a leading provider of English courses, has reached a social media milestone by passing 75,000 fans on their global Facebook page.



Since 2010, Kaplan's Facebook page has seen a strong growth in engagement and the number of fans has rapidly increased. This month the company celebrated reaching 75,000 on their global Facebook page, just a few months after hitting the 50,000 mark.



Last year was particularly eventful for the Kaplan social media team, thanks to the launch of photo competitions, the Kaplan Journal and the #KaplanExperience promotion on Instagram, which has created student winners from around the world.



The Kaplan social media team are looking forward to the year ahead and lots of activities have already been planned, including the Kaplan Talent Awards, which will encourage students from every language school to share their talents and skills with the rest of the world.



Hazel Marie Francis, social media assistant, said: "We're very happy and grateful to reach 75,000 fans. We love speaking to current and prospective students on a daily basis. We work towards creating a page, which is run for them.



"This involves sharing and creating content and providing information that they find engaging and useful. We're so excited about moving forward in the New Year and have lots of fun projects that can involve all of our fans."



Kaplan has a Facebook account for each of their colleges and countries in multiple languages, totalling the number of fans to more than 200,000. Each page aims to engage with students and Kaplan alumni, as well as those who are interested in travelling and learning English.



Kaplan International Colleges is part of Kaplan, Inc., an international education services provider offering higher education, professional training, and test preparation. Kaplan is a subsidiary of The Washington Post Company WPO. http://www.kaplaninternational.com.



