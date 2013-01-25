ñol

Media Advisory: CUPE members to converge on Liberal convention, urge candidates to respect rights

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 1:26 PM | 1 min read

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) from across the province will converge on the Liberal party convention in Toronto tomorrow for a march and rally where they will urge all candidates to chart a new course that respects collective bargaining rights and impartial arbitration for essential workers.

"These are democratic rights. You can't just take them away with the stroke of a pen," says CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn. "Any leader who tries to strip these rights from us will learn that we will fight them with everything we have."

CUPE Ontario members will be boarding buses in more than 30 communities across the province, from Windsor to Ottawa, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie where a busload will leave at 3:15 a.m. to join the 1:00 rally in Toronto.

Fred Hahn is available for interviews this afternoon, and will march with members and CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick tomorrow.

CUPE Ontario represents 230,000 workers across Ontario who work in five main sectors: school boards, municipalities, social services, health care and universities.

WHO: CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick

WHAT: Rally for Rights and Democracy - rally outside Liberal leadership convention

WHERE: March begins at Allan Gardens. To find CUPE, look for the elephants

WHEN: March begins at 1:00 p.m.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
CUPE Communications
Craig Saunders
416-576-7316

