Nuinsco Announces Results That Further Indicate Large Scale of Copper Mineralization at Berta

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "the Company") NWI (www.nuinsco.ca) today announced that the analytical results from DDHs SD-12-14 and SD-12-15, the third and fourth drill holes of a six-hole program on the Berta copper project in Turkey during the autumn of 2012, continue to indicate the significant scale of the Berta porphyry mineralization. Located in northeastern Turkey, Berta is reputed to be the largest copper anomaly in the Turkish Pontides metals belt. Total area covered by the 17 widely-spaced drill holes completed to date is about 8 sq km. Copper has been obtained in all holes but the east side of the Berta Complex seems to provide better overall results.



Drill hole SD-12-14 of the 4,720-metre 2012 program returned 488.4m grading 0.06% copper, with grades up to 0.45% copper over 1.5 metres. This hole was collared on the west side of the copper-in-soil anomaly near the north boundary of the porphyry target where it intersected phyllic altered and sulphide mineralized dacite throughout. One kilometre to the south-east DDH SD-12-15 returned 876.4 metres of 0.06% copper, including grades up to 3.76% copper over 0.2 metres. This hole intersected similarly mineralized dacite underlying the north-eastern part of the copper-in-soil anomaly.



Berta is clearly a very prospective and a very large exploration target where, in addition to widespread copper, gold and silver mineralization in bedrock, locally anomalous molybdenum has also been identified at depth in some drill holes. Results from previous drill programs also returned very positive results, including DDH SD-07-08 which intersected 710.9m grading 0.28% copper and 0.07g/t gold (see press release dated Apr. 25, 2007) and DDH SD-08-10 which returned 164.0m grading 0.20% copper and 0.06g/t gold see press release dated Oct. 20, 2008).



"Once again the analytical results speak to the huge scale of the copper mineralization in the Berta porphyry system," said Nuinsco's President Paul Jones. "The drill holes were widely spaced in areas that were not previously drilled and, as with most holes drilled to date, both obtained long intersections of strongly altered and copper-mineralized rock. The results obtained from SD-12-14 and SD-12-15 build on past drilling by continuing to demonstrate the scope and continuity of the copper mineralization at Berta. All drill holes reported to date have returned copper mineralization."



The work program was operated by the Company's joint venture partner Xstrata Copper. Analytical results are tabulated below; all analyses were produced by ALS Laboratories Vancouver, BC facility.





<br /><br /> From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t)<br /> <br />SD-12-14 0 488.4 488.4 0.06 0.01 2.9<br /> including 16.7 18.8 2.1 0.12 0.01 610<br /> 100 137.3 37.3 0.12 0.01 0.24<br /> including 100 110.3 10.3 0.21 0.01 0.15<br /> 306.35 322.8 16.45 0.14 0.01 0.95<br /> 400.7 402.2 1.5 0.45 0.009 2.30<br /> 440.9 462.2 21.3 0.11 0.01 1.44<br /> <br />SD-12-15 0 876.4 876.4 0.06 0.01 0.32<br /> including 86.3 86.5 0.2 3.76 0.26 221<br /> 255.6 267.5 11.9 0.17 0.02 0.43<br /> 354.5 357.8 3.3 0.64 0.20 31.6<br /> including 355.9 356.9 1.0 1.03 0.07 14.3<br /> 461.1 551.8 90.7 0.13 0.02 0.11<br /> including 490.2 551.8 61.6 0.17 0.03 0.14<br /> 731.6 763.1 31.5 0.16 0.02 0.04<br /> 773.4 809.15 35.75 0.13 0.02 0.22<br /> 843.5 874.8 31.3 0.10 0.03 0.05<br /><br />

Results from the remaining two holes drilled in 2012 are pending and will be reported when available. The Berta Property is located approximately 50 kilometres south of the Black Sea in northeastern Turkey, within the prolifically mineralized Tethyan-Eurasian Metalogenic Belt which hosts numerous ore deposits in several countries including Iran's Sarcheshmeh Mine, one of the world's largest copper mines at 1.2 billion tonnes grading about 1% copper. Paul Jones, President, acts as Nuinsco's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.About Nuinsco Resources LimitedNuinsco is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration company that is focused on world-class mineralized belts in Canada and internationally. In addition to its property holdings, Nuinsco owns common shares in Coventry Resources Limited(TSX VENTURE:CYY) and Victory Nickel Inc., and a 50% interest in CBay Minerals Inc., a private company that is a dominant player in Quebec's Chibougamau mining camp with assets including a permitted mill, tailings facility, eight past producing copper/gold mines and a 96,000 acre land position.