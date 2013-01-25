Sentry Investments announces name change and new manager for Sentry Diversified Total Return Fund and Sentry Diversified Total Return Class

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Sentry Investments ("Sentry") announced today that it is changing the names of Sentry Diversified Total Return Fund and Sentry Diversified Total Return Class to Sentry Diversified Equity Fund (the "Fund) and Sentry Diversified Equity Class (the "Class), respectively. The objectives, strategies and other attributes of the Fund and the Class remain the same.



Sentry has also appointed Vice-President and Senior Portfolio Manager Michael Simpson as the lead manager for the renamed Fund and Class. Effective immediately, we regret to announce that the previous manager, John Kim, is no longer with Sentry.



Michael Simpson is the lead manager of several equity products, including Sentry Canadian Income Fund and Sentry Canadian Income Class which have a combined AUM (assets under management) of $2.9 billion. He also co-manages Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Fund and Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Class with fixed-income manager James Dutkiewicz.



Michael is a two-time Brendan Wood International Canadian TopGun Award winner and was recently honoured at the 2012 Morningstar Canadian Investment Awards when Sentry Canadian Income Fund was recognized as the Best Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Fund. Michael is also a senior member of the Sentry equity team that was recognized as Canada's Best Equity Funds Group at the 2011 and 2012 Lipper Fund Awards.(1)



"We are very pleased to appoint Michael as lead manager for these funds," said Dennis Mitchell, Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "Michael has been with Sentry since 2002 and has a tremendous record of investment success. This appointment provides an opportunity for Michael to apply Sentry's unique and proven investment philosophy to funds with a broader investment mandate than our Canadian equity income products."



Sentry Investments



Sentry Investments is a Canadian asset management company with approximately $9 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian investors. Sentry Investments offers a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. Sentry Investments was recognized as Canada's Best Equity Funds Group at the 2011 and 2012 Lipper Fund Awards(1) and is one of only three firms to receive four consecutive Brendan Wood International TopGun Asset Management Team Awards (2009 to 2012).



