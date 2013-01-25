Charity App Challenge to Award $30k Contract to Winning Development Team

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Charity App Challenge, a joint initiative with the Calgary Herald, Digital Alberta and Place2Give.com, is bringing Calgary's technology and non-profit sectors together for a raucous hack-a- thon challenge. Competing for the chance to win a $30,000 contract, local developers will work in teams over 48 hours from Feb 1-3 building a mobile solution for this year's Calgary Herald Christmas Fund Charities.



"The Calgary Herald is thrilled that the development community in Calgary has agreed to provide their valuable time and expertise for the first Charity App Challenge (CAC). The CAC will provide a weekend of fun and (we hope!) amazing work that will ultimately produce a mobile App that our Herald Christmas fund charities can use to make even more of a difference for their clients and partners. The Herald, the fund raising community and all the partners involved in the CAC wish to sincerely thank the Calgary development community for their support and we wish them a great weekend of productive coding!" Commented Guy Huntingford, Calgary Herald Publisher.



Danielle Aubry Executive Director of CCASA said, "We are very excited to be participating. We know that children and youth are huge users of technology including mobile apps. We also know that this group is the most vulnerable to sexual abuse and sexual assault. It is therefore critical that as the primary sexual violence service provider in Calgary we keep pace with the growth of technology. The challenge allows us to be part of a dynamic project that will further let us reach out to our clients and communities."



"The Kerby Centre is looking forward to receiving and implementing the mobile solution that comes out of the Charity App Challenge as both our donors, stakeholders and especially our boomer clients are increasingly mobile and technologically savvy. Having this solution will give us another way to engage with our audiences," said Kerby CEO Luanne Whitmarsh.



"We are really excited about the opportunity this initiative is providing to the 2012 recipients of the Calgary Herald Christmas Fund," commented Place2Give CEO Gena Rotstein. "And the potential for the program to expand year-on-year will be hugely beneficial to Calgary's philanthropy community."



Speaking further about the prize Digital Alberta President Michelle Sklar said, "We understand that 48 hours is not a long time, but that's part of the hack-a-thon challenge and fun. Furthermore, it is understood that the app created at the Challenge will need refining before being released. Part of the contract conditions for the winning team will be details that outline their completion and support obligations."



The Charity App Challenge is still looking for developers, volunteers and sponsors. Additionally, don't forget to vote for your favourite idea. For more information on the Charity App Challenge, please visit the website here.



Notes to Editors:



The Charity App Challenge would not be possible without the countless volunteer hours and support from our organizing committee which consists of some of the top players involved in Calgary's burgeoning technology scene: AcceleratorYYC, The Agency, BixNets, Good Company, Mobovivo, POSH View, Salmon and Partners, Siteline Solutions and Smashing Events. The industry partners involved with the Charity App Challenge include the A100, Alberta Enterprise Corp, Awesome Calgary, ICT Council, Innovate Calgary, Pixels & Pints and Startup Calgary. Sponsors include Robots & Pencils, Mob4Hire, Perfect Performance Promotional Products, Molson Coors, RedBull, ATB, Drache Aptowitze, AcceleratorYYC, Microsoft, and VA Angels.



Calgary Herald & The Christmas Fund



The Calgary Herald is a Canadian daily newspaper published in Calgary, Canada. The paper was first published in 1883 as The Calgary Herald, Mining and Ranche Advocate and General Advertiser. The newspaper is currently owned by the Postmedia Network.



The Christmas Fund provides funding annually to local charities that address the critical needs that thousands of Calgarians face every day, including hunger, homelessness, addiction and abuse. To donate to the Calgary Herald Christmas Fund visit www.calgaryherald.com/life/christmasfund/



Digital Alberta



Digital Alberta is an industry-led organization devoted to promoting and connecting the thriving digital media community across Alberta, Canada. Through professional development workshops, advocacy work, education, event, and business development activity, Digital Alberta is building the digital media industry provincially and promoting it abroad. For more information visit www.digitalalberta.com.



Place2Give.com



Place2Give.com was developed by Dexterity Ventures Inc., a leading developer of philanthropic automated solutions for Canadian donors. Place2Give is a donor-centered charity search engine. It provides donors with the tools they need to: search, evaluate and give to the charities that align with their passions. The site draws several public data sets, including Imagine Canada, Charity Intelligence, The Fraser Institute's Donner Award, Canada Revenue Agency and the charities themselves to provide you, the donor, with the information to make an informed charitable decision. For more information visit www.place2give.com



