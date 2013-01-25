Need a Source: Syrian Refugee Crisis

TRIPOLI, LEBANON--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - From January 28 - 30, President & CEO of Save the Children, Patricia Erb, will be in Lebanon while United Nations member states, and UN agencies and NGO's, meet for the first high-level International Humanitarian Pledging Conference for Syria.



"As is always the case, children suffer most in conflict situations," said Ms. Erb. "The international community needs to engage in the effort to assist Syrian refugees. Despite the best efforts of aid workers, camps are reaching a breaking point. This is going to get much worse if numbers continue to rise at such an alarming rate."



Save the Children is calling for urgent funding to be made available to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq. Families and children fleeing conflict in Syria must have proper shelter and enough warm clothing, warm food, hot and clean water, blankets and heating fuel, to survive the cold months ahead.





<br /><br />Who: Patricia Erb, President & CEO, Save the Children <br /> <br />What: Patricia Erb will be on the ground in Lebanon while UN member <br /> states, and UN agencies and NGO's, meet for the first high-level <br /> International Humanitarian Pledging Conference for Syria. <br /> <br />When: January 28, 2013 - January 30, 2013 <br /> <br />Where: Lebanon; Beddawi refugee camp <br /> <br />Why: Since the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad began <br /> 21 months ago, violence in the country has forced over 440,000 <br /> refugees to flee to neighbouring countries. Save the Children is <br /> on the ground in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, helping thousands of <br /> children recover from their experiences and prepare for the coming<br /> winter. <br /><br />

