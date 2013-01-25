Minister Raitt Views Workforce as the Engine of the Economy

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Lisa Raitt, Canada's Labour Minister and the Member of Parliament for Halton, and the Honourable Tony Clement, President of the Treasury Board, met today with educators and tradespeople gathered at a skills summit organized by the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) in Milton, Ontario. Among other topics, participants discussed how health and safety training supports a strong, healthy and productive labour force.



"In Canada, we depend on the skills of our workers to increase our country's productivity and economic competitiveness. Our workforce is the engine of the economy," said Minister Raitt. "All Canadians, no matter where they work or in what field they specialize, should be able to return home safe and sound after their workday."



Health and safety training is important in ensuring workers have all the skills needed for their workplaces. Promoting safe and healthy workplaces across Canada is a shared responsibility among employers, unions and employees.



"Our government is committed to keeping Canada's labour force strong, healthy and competitive. Everyone has a role to play to prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities. That is why we work with provincial and territorial representatives, and employer and employee organizations, to promote the importance of occupational health and safety. I am glad to see that this is a priority for organizations like the Canadian Welding Bureau," said Minister Raitt.



The CWB Group is an industry-supported not-for-profit organization providing welding certification, management systems registration and training services to over 7600 companies in 34 countries. Supported through the Canadian Welding Bureau, QUASAR and Canadian Welding Association membership, the CWB Group provides a comprehensive and integrated service to the welding and joining industry.



