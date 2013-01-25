Minister Shea Consults With Farmers and Local Business Leaders on Economic Issues

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Gail Shea, Minister of National Revenue today highlighted the Harper Government's support for PEI's agricultural sector at the Annual General Meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, and invited input on economic issues facing Canadians. While attending the meeting, the Minister also took part in discussions about Islanders' priorities and ideas for achieving the best use of taxpayers' dollars in the lead-up to the 2013 budget.



"Our Government's top priority continues to be creating jobs, growth and long-term prosperity and businesses play a vital role in our economy," said Minister Shea. "These consultations help us to identify potential red tape irritants and to better meet the needs of Canadian farmers and businesses, so they can continue to do what they do best-create jobs and spur economic growth."



These consultations add to the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) ongoing dialogue with businesses across the country. In October 2012, Minister Shea announced new measures to cut red tape at CRA as part of the Harper Government's Red Tape Reduction Action Plan. Based on feedback from businesses coast to coast, progress to date includes the creation of a dedicated team that is responsible for coordinating and addressing small business issues such as making filing easier and eliminating barriers to voluntary compliance with the tax system.



Other measures the CRA has taken to reduce red tape include the creation of a "one-stop" Web page where businesses can now easily find information and service options relevant to their tax situation: www.cra.gc.ca/businessonline. Businesses, or their representatives, can also now ask the CRA a tax question related to their account using the My Business Account online enquiries service. Businesses then receive answers they can rely on in the secure online portal.



To ensure that all Canadians can participate in the pre-budget consultation process, the federal government has launched online consultations through the Department of Finance Canada Web site. Those interested in participating can find more information at www.fin.gc.ca.



FOR BROADCAST USE:



The Minister of National Revenue, Gail Shea, was in Charlottetown today to discuss economic issues at the Annual General Meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The Harper Government is inviting comments on how it can further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of Government spending. The CRA has taken a number of steps to reduce red tape for businesses, including its recently announced action plans, available on the CRA Web site.



Stay connected



To receive updates when new information is added to our Web site, you can:



- Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency.



- Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.



- Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.



You can also visit our YouTube Channel for tax-related videos.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Clarke Olsen

Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

613-995-2960





Noel Carisse

Canada Revenue Agency

Media Relations

613-952-9184

