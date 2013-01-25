ñol

Media Advisory: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 12:00 PM | 1 min read

VICTORIAVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Suzanne Fortin-Duplessis, Senator, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC); Yves-Francois Blanchet, provincial Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Wildlife and Parks, invite members of the media to the official opening of l'Edifice des Pins. The event will take place in the presence of Alain Rayes, Mayor of Victoriaville; Lise Labonte, President of l'Office municipal d'habitation de Victoriaville-Warwick; Claude Charland, General Director of the Centre for Health and Social Services Arthabaska et de l'Erable; and local partners.

<br /><br />Date:       January 28, 2013                                                <br />                                                                            <br />Time:       10:30 a.m.                                                      <br />                                                                            <br />Place:      65 de L'Ermitage Street                                         <br />            Victoriaville, Quebec                                           <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Mathilde Cote
Communications
CMHC, Quebec Region
514-496-1189


Marie-Eve Imonti
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs,
Regions and Land Occupancy
and Minister of Transport
418-691-2050


Marian Ngo
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Finley
819-994-2482

