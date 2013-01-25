St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited Announces Warrant Exercise by Queensberry Mining and Development Corp.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited SAU ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") announces that its strategic Philippine partner, Queensberry Mining and Development Corp. ("Queensberry"), has exercised a portion of the warrants purchased during the October 2012 private placement. Queensberry has acquired 3,750,000 Common Shares for $961,125 USD at the price of $0.2563 per share, in accordance with the terms of the private placement.



President and CEO, Andrew Russell stated, "the Company is appreciative of the support Queensberry continues to provide through additional investment in St. Augustine as we continue to move the King-king project forward."



The investment by Queensberry into the Company will be used for general working capital as the Company continues its efforts on the King-king project.



ABOUT THE KING-KING PROJECT



King-king is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world. As released in the October 2010 Technical Report and the updated resource report released August 15, 2011, Measured and Indicated mineral resources are 962.3 million tonnes at 0.254% total copper, 0.062% soluble copper, and 0.334 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. Inferred mineral resources are an additional 188.8 million tonnes at 0.215% total copper, 0.048% soluble copper, and 0.265 g/t gold. The Measured and Indicated mineral resource consists of 5.4 billion pounds of contained copper and 10.3 million troy ounces of contained gold.



The King-king deposit is a gold rich copper-gold porphyry deposit located in the southeast of the Philippine Island of Mindanao, 35km east of Davao City and 13 km from the coast. The project is listed as one of the top priority projects by the Philippine Mines and Geosciences Bureau. The project has a low strip ratio and is in an advanced stage with 95,651 meters of drilling composed of 291 core and reverse circulation ("RC") holes, including 6,052 meters of new drilling composed of 14 core holes (and 1 RC) in 2011. King-king has entered the feasibility stage of development (social, environmental and engineering phases).



NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 COMPLIANCE



Mr. James J. Moore, P.E., St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.



A NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "King-king Copper-Gold Project Mindanao, Philippines" dated October 12, 2010, and prepared by Michael G. Hester, FAusiMM of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., Donald F. Earnest, P.G., of Resource Evaluation, Inc. and John G. Aronson of AATA International, Inc. has been filed by the Company on www.sedar.com.



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainties relating to the completion of a bankable feasibility study; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects; the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects; the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2012, and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.



