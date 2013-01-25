Sysomos Joins Twitter Certified Products Program

TORONTO--(Marketwire - January 25, 2013) - Marketwire, promoting its market leading Sysomos social media analytics platform, announced today that it is among several companies to join the Twitter Certified Products Program (TCPP). TCPP helps businesses on Twitter find the tools they need to use its platform more effectively, and to guide developers toward valuable opportunities.



Under the TCPP program, there are three categories: Engagement, Analytics, and Data Resellers. Sysomos falls under the analytics category.



Leading global enterprises leverage the Sysomos social media analytics platform to capitalize on valuable opportunities provided by real-time data. Powered by Sysomos, MAP (Media Analysis Platform) offers three distinct advantages:



1. MAP is the world's most comprehensive social monitoring solution. Its global data coverage includes the full Twitter Firehose, providing search results across 186 different languages. Companies in all industries use MAP to monitor the global footprint of their brands in real time to identify the topics, trends and influencers impacting their business so they can make better decisions.

2. MAP enables the power of real-time, customizable search -- 100% ad-hoc query function. Flexible, dynamic search capability and unlimited queries provide our clients with the intelligence they need, when they need it. MAP enables in-depth research, instantly, to drive better, more profitable business decisions. This one-of-a-kind social media intelligence engine provides insight allowing decision makers to create more business value.

3. MAP is 'big data.' The analytical horsepower of the platform powers searchability across two years of historical data, in real time, with sentiment and geo-demographic analytics applied in seconds. MAP has the unmatched capability to process data at the same time it's being collected so our clients benefit from the currency of social intelligence.



"Being a part of the TCPP solidifies the benefit we provide in helping businesses learn and act upon what their customers are saying on Twitter," said Marketwire CEO Michael Nowlan. "We look forward to participating in the program, as we continue to enable businesses to be more successful on Twitter."



Making Twitter more valuable to businesses and solve a need that Twitter does not address

Helping bring Twitter to new or underserved markets

Making Twitter a core part of the product and making use of all applicable APIs and features

Integrating as consistently as possible with Twitter's own products

Encouraging meaningful engagement with the Twitter network

Working on an opportunity with significant impact

To learn more about the Twitter Certified Products Program, visit https://dev.twitter.com/programs/twitter-certified-products.



About Marketwire



Every day, Marketwire plays a critical role in shaping the conversations that happen in newsrooms, corporate boardrooms and social networks around the world, helping communicators move markets, change public opinion and affect consumer behavior.



For everyone from a start-up to a Fortune 500 enterprise, Marketwire is a social communications company that provides its clients with powerfully simple solutions: Global press release distribution and a fully integrated marketing communications platform for content creation, optimization, distribution and measurement. Powered by Sysomos, Marketwire also provides industry-leading social media monitoring and analytics. This critical business intelligence provides instant and unlimited access to all social media conversations, allowing brands to see what's happening, why it's happening, and who's driving the conversations.



Marketwire is majority-owned by OMERS Private Equity (www.omerspe.com), which manages the private equity activities of OMERS Administration Corporation and today has $6.4 billion of investments under management. OMERS Private Equity is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in New York and London.







