Union Representing 900 Educational Support Staff at HRSB to Hold Strike Votes

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The union representing over 900 Educational Support Staff at the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) will be holding strike votes commencing this Sunday, January 28.



CUPE Local 5047 President Ian Wilson says, "We have been attempting to bargain a new contract with the HRSB for some time now and have had little success in resolving what we view as critical issues.



"As a result, we are asking our members to give their negotiating committee a strong strike mandate to support our efforts at the bargaining table."



The strike votes will take place over 10 days and in five locations so that all CUPE employees of the HRSB will have an opportunity to cast their ballot:





<br /><br />-- Sunday, January 27 - 4:00-6:00 pm & 6:30-8:30 pm Atlantica Hotel, Robie<br /> Street & Quinpool Road, Halifax <br />-- Monday, January 28 - 4:00-6:00 pm & 6:30-8:30 pm Auburn High School 300<br /> Auburn Drive, Dartmouth <br />-- Wednesday, January 30 - 6:00-8:00 pm Eastern Shore District High School,<br /> 35 West Pepswick Road, Musquodoboit Harbour <br />-- Saturday, February 2 - 12:00-2:00 pm & 2:30-4:30 pm Knox United Church,<br /> 567 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville <br />-- Tuesday, February 5 - 6:30-8:30 pm CUPE Regional Office <br /> 271 Brownlow Avenue, Burnside<br /><br />

Local 5047 members deal directly with students as Educational Program Assistants, Library Support Specialists, Early Learning Workers, Community Outreach Workers, and Aboriginal or African Nova Scotian Student Support Workers. These are typically school-based positions, which support students in over 140 sites across HRM - from Sheet Harbour to Hubbards.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Ian WilsonPresident, CUPE Local 5047(902) 818-7757 (m)Marianne WelshCUPE National Rep.(902) 455-4180 (o)John McCrackenCUPE Communications Rep.(902) 880-8057 (c)