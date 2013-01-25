Agreement for Investment in Affordable Housing 2011-2014: Governments of Canada and Quebec Announce Results From the First Year

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Stephane Bergeron, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region, on behalf of Sylvain Gaudreault, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Regions and Land Occupancy, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Societe d'habitation du Quebec (SHQ), announced the results of the first year of the Agreement for Investment in Affordable Housing 2011-2014 at the official opening of Le Faubourg Jean-Marie-Vianney, which was held today.



This Agreement, which will result in an investment of $346 million over three years, is intended to help improve the housing conditions of Quebec households in need.



"This investment will continue to help Canadians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, while also creating jobs for the local economy," said Minister Finley. "Our government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing both in Quebec and across Canada."



"This Agreement enables the SHQ to maximize the scope of its initiatives, while taking into account the needs and realities of all Quebeckers. What is exciting is that these government investments helped many low-income people access better housing conditions, by providing them with affordable housing or helping them to renovate their homes so that they can have a safe place to live," said Minister Bergeron.



In co-operation with municipalities and a broad network of partners from the private and community sectors, the SHQ administers the housing assistance and home improvement programs covered by this Agreement. Adapted to the specific context of each locality, the projects completed under these programs help improve the housing conditions of thousands of households living in rural communities and urban centres across Quebec. The overall intended outcome of this Agreement is to reduce the number of households in need by improving access to affordable housing that is sound, suitable and sustainable for households in need.



In 2011/2012, a total of $120.9 million was invested in multiple affordable housing and renovation assistance programs. Of this amount, nearly $57.7 million was provided by the Government of Canada through CMHC, while the provincial government, through the SHQ, invested close to $63.2 million, including $7.1 million from the exceptional contributions of the various community partners.



As a result, at the end of the first year of the Agreement, this investment has contributed to helping a total of nearly 107,000 households, who are no longer considered to be in need.



The SHQ invested, for this period, a total of $224.2 million in 12 affordable housing and renovation assistance programs. These investments helped more than 167,000 households in Quebec.



Through CMHC, the Government of Canada will invest approximately $2 billion in housing this year. Of this amount, $1.7 billion will be spent in support of almost 605,000 households living in social housing. In Quebec, this represents some 129,550 households. These investments are improving the quality of life for low-income Canadians and households living in social housing, including individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, seniors, persons with disabilities, recent immigrants and Aboriginal people.



To find out more about how CMHC is working to build stronger homes and communities for all Canadians, call CMHC at 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca.



The SHQ's mission is to facilitate citizens' access to appropriate housing conditions. Housing constitutes a structured response to the numerous challenges and needs of the Quebec society. Whether by helping to preserve the health of families and seniors, by addressing poverty, social exclusion and homelessness or by revitalizing neighbourhoods and regions, the SHQ contributes to improving the quality of life of 230,000 households across Quebec each year. The SHQ also supports job creation and the economic development of all regions of Quebec. That's why the Government of Quebec announced, in its latest budget, total funding of $231 million for the construction of 3,000 affordable housing units over the coming years.



For more information on the programs and services offered by the SHQ, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html. You may also visit Espace Habitat, a new Web magazine (in French only) that features, among other things, the benefits of the SHQ's initiatives on all of Quebec society.



BACKGROUNDER



Projects Under the Agreement for Investment in Affordable Housing 2011-2014



During the First Year (2011/2012)



At the end of the first year of the Agreement, this joint investment has contributed to helping a total of some 107,000 households, who are no longer considered to be in need.







----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Number of

Households

Having

Benefited

from the Total Joint

Intended Outcome Program Program Investment(2)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Increase the resources

available to address the

housing needs of

households in need by

encouraging contributions

by others. AccesLogis Quebec(1) 196 $23.5M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Increase and extend

independent living for Home Adaptations for

households in need being Seniors' Independence

seniors. (HASI) 456 $1.1M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Foster a more holistic

approach to addressing

poverty. Shelter Allowance 102,053 $69.0M

--------------------------------------------------

Rent Supplement 2,824 $8.4M

--------------------------------------------------

RenoVillage 811 $7.0M

--------------------------------------------------

Emergency Repair Program

(ERP) 291 $1.8M

--------------------------------------------------

Shelter Enhancement

Program (SEP -

Renovation) 37 $0.1M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Increase and extend

independent living for

households in need being

persons with Residential Adaptation

disabilities. Assistance Program (RAAP) 233 $4.3M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------







(1) The construction of shelters intended for the client groups targeted by the SEP is done under Component III of the AccesLogis Quebec program.



(2) The investments provided for each of the programs do not include the administrative expenses allocated for the management of these programs.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Sources:

Marie-Eve Imonti, Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs,

Regions and Land Occupancy and Minister of Transport

418-691-2050





Marian Ngo

Press Secretary

Office of Minister Finley

819-994-2482





Information:

Alexandra Pare

Communications Advisor

Societe d'habitation du Quebec

418-643-4035, ext. 1297

alexandra.pare@shq.gouv.qc.ca





Mathilde Cote

Communications

CMHC, Quebec Region

514-496-1189

