Governments of Canada and Quebec Invest $21 Million in Affordable Housing in Gatineau

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - As a result of combined efforts of the governments of Canada and Quebec and their local partners, semi-independent seniors in Gatineau now have access to 130 new affordable housing units adapted to their needs. Le Faubourg Jean-Marie-Vianney, the construction of which required a total investment of more than $21 million, officially opened today in the presence of the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Stephane Bergeron, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region, on behalf of Sylvain Gaudreault, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Regions and Land Occupancy, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Societe d'habitation du Quebec (SHQ).



The Government of Canada, through Canada's Economic Action Plan, and the Government of Quebec, under the AccesLogis Quebec program of the SHQ, jointly invested nearly $9 million in the project. In addition, the SHQ has secured the mortgage loan taken out by the organization to complete the financing of the project. The community contributed close to $2.9 million, including over $2.6 million from the City of Gatineau.



"Through Canada's Economic Action Plan, our Government is taking concrete action to create jobs, economic growth and long-term prosperity for Canadians," said Minister Finley. "Through our investment at Le Faubourg Jean-Marie-Vianney, we are ensuring that seniors benefit from affordable housing, which in turn supports the local economy and creates jobs."



"Le Faubourg Jean-Marie-Vianney is a model for the City of Gatineau and all of Quebec. In addition to providing some 100 affordable housing units for seniors, this project is helping to break the isolation of many older people, with a new community centre completed as a result of the conversion of the former church located nearby. Congratulations to everyone who contributed to building this complex, which also helped revitalize the sector by creating a dynamic and stimulating environment for neighbourhood residents," said Minister Stephane Bergeron.



Le Faubourg Jean-Marie-Vianney is a new six-storey building with 130 affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors and includes a church converted into a community centre for seniors. The former place of worship now houses a dining room for the residents of the community housing units and the spaces of the Centre des aines de Gatineau, where numerous social and cultural activities are offered.



"The City of Gatineau is proud to have contributed to this major community project by investing $2.6 million through the Acceslogis Quebec program. As well, thanks to an additional grant of $750,000 from the City to this project, the activities of the Centre des aines de Gatineau were relocated within the former cathedral, allowing the organization, which has over 1,000 members, to enhance its programming," said Marc Bureau, Mayor of the City of Gatineau.



More than $2.2 million in additional financial assistance over five years, assumed by the SHQ (90 per cent) and the City of Gatineau (10 per cent), enables tenants of Le Faubourg Jean-Marie-Vianney to benefit from a Rent Supplement program, ensuring that they will not pay more than 25 per cent of their income on housing.



The project also received a grant of more than $253,000 from the Bureau de l'efficacite et de l'innovation energetiques of the Ministere des Ressources naturelles to help it obtain the Novoclimat certification. This requirement ensures that tenants have comfortable units and, especially, lower energy bills, which can make a substantial difference at the end of the month for a number of households.



The Government of Canada, through CMHC, will invest approximately $2 billion in housing this year. Of this amount, $1.7 billion will be spent in support of almost 605,000 households living in social housing. In Quebec, this represents some 129,550 households. These investments are improving the quality of life for low-income Canadians and households living in social housing, including individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, seniors, persons with disabilities, recent immigrants and Aboriginal people.



To find out more about how CMHC is working to build stronger homes and communities for all Canadians, call CMHC at 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca.



SHQ's mission is to facilitate citizens' access to appropriate housing conditions. Housing constitutes a structured response to numerous challenges and needs of the Quebec society. Whether by helping to preserve the health of families and seniors, by addressing poverty, social exclusion and homelessness or by revitalizing neighbourhoods and regions, the Societe d'habitation du Quebec contributes to improving the quality of 230,000 households across Quebec each year. The SHQ also supports job creation and the economic development of all regions of Quebec. That's why the Government of Quebec announced, in its latest budget, total funding of $231 million for the construction of 3,000 affordable housing units over the coming years.



For more information on the programs and services offered by the SHQ, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html. You may also visit Espace Habitat, a new Web magazine (in French only) that features, among other things, the benefits of the SHQ's initiatives on all of Quebec society.



