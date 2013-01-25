TC PipeLines, LP to Issue Fourth Quarter Results February 8

HOUSTON, TEXAS--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - TC PipeLines, LP TCP (the Partnership) will release its fourth quarter 2012 financial results on Friday, February 8, 2013. Steve Becker, president of the general partner, will discuss the Partnership's financial results and latest developments in a teleconference and webcast on Friday, February 8 at 9 a.m. central daylight time (CST)/10 a.m. eastern daylight time (EST).



Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 866.226.1792. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live webcast will also be available through the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com. Slides for the conference call will be posted on the Partnership's website under "Events and Presentations" prior to the webcast.



A replay of the teleconference will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and until 11 p.m. (CST) and midnight (EST) on February 15, 2013, by calling 800.408.3053, then entering pass code 6220304.



TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in 5,560 miles of federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets across the United States and Eastern Canada. This includes significant interests in Great Lakes Gas Transmission Limited Partnership and Northern Border Pipeline Company as well as 25 percent ownership interest in each of Gas Transmission Northwest LLC, and Bison Pipeline LLC. The Partnership also wholly owns North Baja Pipeline, LLC and Tuscarora Gas Transmission Company. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Partnership's sponsor, TransCanada Corporation TRP. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. also holds common units of TC PipeLines, LP. For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media Inquiries:

Grady Semmens/Shawn Howard

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859





Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:

Rhonda Amundson

877.290.2772

investor_relations@tcpipelineslp.com

www.tcpipelineslp.com

