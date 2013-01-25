Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund: Saint-Prime Marina Receives Funding From Government of Canada

SAINT-PRIME, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Denis Lebel, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister of the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, today announced that the Saint-Prime Marina non-profit organization has been granted funding to rehabilitate, improve and expand its facilities.



"Our Government is focused on what matters to Canadians- job creation and growth," said Minister Lebel. "Through the Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund, we are providing support to communities across Canada."



The Saint-Prime Marina project involves replacing the 54 existing docks, adding new berths for boats, replacing the fuel tank and certain electrical installations. As well, the lake will be dredged to remove accumulated sediment and stones will be added to the breakwaters. Since the marina area is used both by recreational boaters and by fishers, this project is sure to enhance the quality of life for the entire community.



This financial assistance, granted in the form of a $237,000 non-repayable contribution, has been awarded through the Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund.



The Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund (CIIF) is aimed at helping non-profit organizations and public and parapublic agencies finance projects to restore, upgrade or expand existing community infrastructure. With a national budget of $150 million over two years, the CIIF is in effect until March 31, 2014. In Quebec, the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec is responsible for administering the CIIF.



Backgrounder



Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund



The Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund (CIIF) is one of the many measures the Government of Canada has put in place, as it committed to doing, to foster economic growth, employment and prosperity in the country. Part of Canada's Economic Action Plan, the CIIF has a national budget of $150 million over two years. The Fund, which is in effect until March 31, 2014, is aimed at helping finance the restoration, upgrade or expansion of existing community infrastructure.



Implementation of the CIIF is entrusted to the federal regional development agencies. In Quebec, the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec is responsible for administering the CIIF and the $31.2 million budget allocated for the funding of these types of projects in the province.



Eligibility to the CIIF



Non-profit organizations and public and parapublic agencies



Eligible projects



Projects to restore, upgrade or expand existing community infrastructure



Conditions





<br /><br />-- The existing community infrastructure must be open to the general<br /> public; access must not be restricted to private membership; <br />-- Projects must be completed by no later than March 31, 2014. <br /><br />

<br /><br />-- Community centres <br />-- Recreational facilities <br />-- Tourism infrastructure that generates local economic benefits<br /><br />

<br /><br />-- Projects to build new community infrastructure <br />-- Projects to restore community infrastructure for commercial or for-<br /> profit use <br /><br />

