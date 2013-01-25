Minister Shea Receives Golden Scissors Award for Cutting Red Tape and Improving Service for Small Businesses

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Gail Shea, Minister of National Revenue today was awarded the Canadian Federation of Independent Business' (CFIB) Golden Scissors Award for introducing measures that improve services at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and reduce the burden placed on small businesses, as part of the Harper Government's Red Tape Reduction Action Plan.



"I am honoured to have received this award in recognition of our Government's efforts to improve the services offered by the Canada Revenue Agency. It means that we are moving in the right direction and are making changes that matter to Canadian businesses," said Minister Shea. "Our Government is committed to implementing the Red Tape Reduction Action Plan, so that Canadian businesses can focus on creating jobs and growing the economy. Over the next couple of years we hope to continue to build on the successes already achieved and deliver the quality of services that businesses expect and deserve."



A panel of judges, comprised of several CFIB employees chose Minister Shea, and her work at the CRA, from dozens of nominations across Canada. Over the past six months Minister Shea has been meeting with businesses and their stakeholders from across Canada to hear what they have to say-and that feedback is helping the CRA respond and improve its services.



The Honourable Rob Moore, Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal; the Honourable Tony Clement, President of the Treasury Board; the Honourable Maxime Bernier, Minister State (Small Business and Tourism); and Cathy McLeod, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue have also played a key role in the achievements recognized by CFIB. Their participation in the Red Tape Reduction Commission, which consulted with business leaders across the country to identify red tape irritants, played a key role in the successful development of the Red Tape Reduction Action Plan.



"I would like to congratulate my colleagues Rob Moore, Tony Clement, and Maxime Bernier for their nominations for this award, and also recognize the contributions of my Parliamentary Secretary, Cathy McLeod. The leadership my colleagues have demonstrated has been key to our Government's success," added Minister Shea.



The CRA has introduced two new measures to provide fast, secure, and accurate information to businesses on their tax matters. The My Business Account Enquiries Service allows businesses to ask tax questions related to their account online and receive information they can rely on in writing. Also, the CRA's business enquiries telephone service now requires agents to provide an Agent ID, comprised of their first name, a number, and a regional suffix. Both of these services allow businesses to communicate with the CRA and increase its accountability during these transactions.



For more information and resources tailored to businesses, go to www.cra.gc.ca/businessonline.



FOR BROADCAST USE:



The Minister of National Revenue, Gail Shea, today was awarded the Canadian Federation of Independent Business' Golden Scissors award for cutting red tape for small businesses across the country. The new My Business Account Enquiries Service and Agent ID are just two examples of how the Canada Revenue Agency is reducing the burden on small businesses.



Stay connected



To receive updates when new information is added to our Web site, you can:



Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency.



Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.



Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.



You can also visit our YouTube Channel for tax-related videos.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Clarke Olsen

Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

613-995-2960





Noel Carisse

Canada Revenue Agency

Media Relations

613-952-9184

