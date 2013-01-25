2012 Airborne Geophysical Surveys Confirms Multiple New Targets for Gespeg Copper Resources

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - GESPEG COPPER INC. (TSX VENTURE:GCR) (the "Company" or "GESPEG") Gespeg is pleased to announce the completion of a heliborne magnetic (MAG) and spectrometric (SPEC) survey over its Vortex, In Between, and Murdochville projects in the Gaspe region of Quebec (see http://file.marketwire.com/release/Gaspesie_Geol.pdf).



During July and August 2012, Prospectair Geosurveys of Gatineau, Quebec; surveyed a total of 9,128 line-kilometres over 3 of Gespeg's properties covering a total of 1070 claims over about 585 square kilometers (Table 1). Various computer techniques allowed the identification of a total of 436 magnetic anomalies, 141 of which were defined as priority target by geophysicists.



<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Surface Claim <br /> area Cells Type of<br />Project Line-Kms (ha) (number) Targets (numbers) Survey<br /> --------------------------- <br /> Priority Priority Priority <br /> 1 2 3 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Vortex 808 6 908 151 67 29 36 MAG-SPEC<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />In Between 5 702 50 954 908 74 115 105 MAG-SPEC<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Murdochville 67 605 11 0 0 10 MAG-SPEC<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />

The MAG survey conducted over the Company properties in the Gaspe region (Vortex, In Between and Murdochville projects), was designed to produce new high resolution data, with highly accurate depth prediction, in identifying anomalous magnetic structures which have potential for precious and base metals mineralization.The SPEC survey identifies the concentration of potassium, a key factor in the identification of areas affected by hydrothermal systems favourable to the development of mineralization.A study of mineral deposits and occurrences across the properties indicates that pyrrhotite and magnetite (both magnetic) are frequently present in association with mineralization observed. In fact, magnetic anomalies are observed for most of these deposits/occurrences and strong anomalies are present at the depth of the main deposits of Murdochville and at the Sullipek deposit. For these reasons, the magnetic data are used to identify exploration targets. Most of the deposits and occurrences also have anomalously high potassium (K) concentrations. It is also well documented that hydrothermal systems associated with intrusive stocks may be at the origin of porphyry copper deposits, altering the surrounding rocks by potassium enrichment and creating replacement-type Cu-skarn and Cu-Manto deposits in the surrounding carbonate rocks. Potassium-rich areas that are coincident with magnetic anomalies are considered to have higher potential for discoveries, and they establish an order of priority for the investigation of the magnetic anomalies identified. The management of the company is excited by the interpretations and are planning for a summer 2013 campaign of preliminary ground exploration in order to explain the anomalies defined as priorities. Geological and structural context will also be integrated with the geophysical data in exploring these targets.Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, V.P. exploration to the Company, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.About Gespeg Copper: Gespeg Copper is an exploration company with a focus on copper, especially in a region vastly under-explored for the last 2 decades in one of the best jurisdiction in the world, "Gaspe, Quebec".With a dedicated management team, their goal is to create shareholder wealth through the discovery of new deposits.