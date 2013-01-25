Onex to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2012 Results on February 22, 2013

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) -



Onex Corporation OCX announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012 on February 22, 2013. A live broadcast of Onex' conference call to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 22, 2013. A 90-day on-line replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to the call and the replay will be available under the Investor Information section of Onex' website at www.onex.com.



About Onex



With offices in Toronto, New York and London, Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. The Company has approximately $14 billion of assets under management, including $4.8 billion of proprietary capital, in private equity, credit securities and real estate. Onex invests its proprietary capital directly and as a substantial limited partner in its Funds.



Onex' businesses have assets of $39 billion, generate annual revenues of $34 billion and employ approximately 235,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol OCX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. The Company's security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.



