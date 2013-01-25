Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Caps Off Successful Year for its Q400 and Q400 NextGen Aircraft Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Bombardier Aerospace announced today that its Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft program wrapped up a successful year in 2012 with up to $2.7 billion US in orders including 50 firm orders and 31 option aircraft, while welcoming seven new customers, operators and leasing companies.



"In 2012, the Q400 NextGen aircraft order book grew significantly with orders from first-time customers - WestJet and Eurolot - as well as from repeat customers looking to enhance their fleets with the only turboprop that accommodates more passengers and route possibilities," said Mike Arcamone, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The Q400 aircraft spread further into secondary markets and, together with the Q400 NextGen aircraft, brought new customers, operators and leasing companies from almost every continent into the Bombardier turboprop family. This demonstrates the flexibility and performance capability of the aircraft.



"For airlines seeking high productivity and profitability on a diversity of routes, Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft are unbeatable. With up to 10 more seats, up to 35 per cent more cargo volume and with their jet-like speed, the aircraft can fly up to 18 per cent more flights per day than a competing turboprop. That's approximately 30 per cent more revenue potential," added Mr. Arcamone.



Russia and CIS Type Approval and Mongolia Type Acceptance Certification



In June 2012, the Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft became the largest Western-built turboprop aircraft to be awarded type approval for operation in Russia and the CIS. Mongolia in central Asia granted the aircraft type acceptance certification in the region in May 2012. A few weeks later, EZnis Airways began operating its first Q400 aircraft showcasing the aircraft's performance on gravel runways and in cold weather, as well as its ample cargo and baggage compartments for supporting mining charters and equipment.



Dual-class Q400 NextGen Aircraft



In September 2012, Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian Airlines became the first airline to take delivery of Q400 NextGen turboprop airliners outfitted with a dual-class configuration on Bombardier's production line. The five airliners that were ordered have been delivered and have entered service with Ethiopian Airlines and its affiliate, ASKY Airlines of Togo. The new configuration - featuring seven business class and 60 economy seats; fore and aft lavatories; and a galley outfitted to provide cold and hot meals - demonstrates the flexibility of the Q400 NextGen aircraft's passenger cabin. The new configuration has also provided the airlines with increased cargo capacity.



Q400 Smart Parts Program



Currently, Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft operators spanning the globe, including Japan Air Commuter, India's SpiceJet, Eurolot of Poland, Luxembourg's Luxair, as well as Republic Airlines and the Department of Justice in the U.S., have selected the increasingly popular Q400 Smart Parts program. The pioneering Smart Parts program has been providing cost protection and budget predictability for Bombardier's business aircraft customers for more than 25 years. There are currently approximately 1,200 Bombardier business aircraft enrolled, covering over 80,000 components. Bombardier introduced the Smart Parts program for the Q400 aircraft in March 2008.



About Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft



Q400 and Q400 NextGen turboprop airliners are the advanced successors to Bombardier's Dash 8/Q-Series family of aircraft. Optimized for short-haul operations, the "comfortably greener," 70- to 80-seat Q400 aircraft is a large, fast, quiet and fuel-efficient turboprop. It provides an ideal balance of passenger comfort and operating economics with a reduced environmental footprint.



Bombardier has booked firm orders for 463 Q400 and Q400 NextGen turboprops, and delivered aircraft are in service with more than 40 operators in over 30 countries, on five continents. These aircraft have transported more than 243 million passengers and have logged more than 3.8 million flight hours and over 4.1 million take-offs and landings.



About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's only manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America indexes. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011, we posted revenues of $18.3 billion USD. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.



