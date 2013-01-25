Media Advisory: Governor General to Present Vanier Medal

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, will present the 2012 Vanier Medal to Professor Jacques Bourgault, of Universite du Quebec a Montreal (UQAM) and Ecole nationale d'administration publique (ENAP). The ceremony will be held at Rideau Hall, on Tuesday, January 29, 2013, at 10 a.m.



On this occasion, His Excellency will recognize and honour Professor Bourgault, who has contributed numerous articles to academic and popular publications on topics ranging from deputy ministers and leadership, to public health policy. Professor Bourgault is the co-editor (with Christopher Dunn) of the forthcoming (2013) Deputy Ministers in Canada: Comparative and Jurisdictional Perspectives and Managing Publicly (2000, with Henry Mintzberg.) He is a faculty member and advisor at UQAM/ENAP, and an esteemed contributor to the Canadian School of Public Service (CSPS). Professor Bourgault is also a leading member of the Quebec Bar, the International Political Science Association and the International Institute of Administrative Sciences.



About the Vanier Medal



The Vanier Medal, managed by the Institute of Public Administration of Canada (IPAC), is one of the highest forms of recognition for Canadian public administrators. It was created in 1962, in honour of Canada's second Canadian-born governor general, the Right Honourable Georges P. Vanier. The medal is awarded annually to a person who has shown distinctive leadership and has made significant contributions to the fields of public administration and public service in Canada. For more information, visit www.ipac.ca/Vanier-Home.



Members of the media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact the Rideau Hall Press Office in advance and to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the event.



