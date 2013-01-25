Quorum Achieves Highest Integration Level With Chrysler Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:QIS) (Quorum) announced today that it has earned the highest available integration certification with Chrysler Canada for its flagship product, XSellerator(TM).



An updated chart was recently published by Chrysler on their DealerConnect portal and shows Quorum as having deployed all available "factory" integration, thus achieving the "Red Star" level of certification. This is a level that has only been reached by a select few dealer system providers.



"Seamless integration within the departments of a dealership, as well as with the many touch points with the manufacturer, is a cornerstone of Quorum's DMS philosophy. We believe that tighter integration between the 'factory' and the dealer brings efficiency to their operations. But, Quorum believes that the value is not just meeting data exchange specifications. Rather, it is how the data is used within the DMS to benefit the dealership. This is something that has set us apart in the market since the system was first launched. We are looking forward to becoming a significant part of the Chrysler Canada dealer network," said Mark Allen, Quorum's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Services.



About Quorum



Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its XSellerator product for GM, Isuzu, Chrysler, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, NAPA and Bumper to Bumper dealerships. XSellerator is a dealership and customer management software product that automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. Quorum is a leading provider to GM's Canadian Dealerships and is growing in other franchise and independent markets. Quorum is a Microsoft Partner in both Canada and the United States. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.



