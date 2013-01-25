Fraser Institute Ranked No. 1 Canadian Think-Tank and 25th in the World by University of Pennsylvania Survey

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - For the fifth consecutive year, the Fraser Institute is ranked as the top think-tank in Canada and 25th worldwide, according to the 2012 Global Go To Think Tanks Report published by the University of Pennsylvania and released January 17 at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.



The annual index, which is based on a survey of more than 1,100 scholars, policy makers, and journalists representing 120 countries, ranked the Fraser Institute first among 96 think-tanks in Canada and 25th among 6,603 think-tanks from 182 countries overall. The Fraser Institute was also ranked 13th in the world for having the most innovative policy ideas.



"We're extremely proud of this recognition. It speaks volumes about the quality of research produced by our dedicated, highly talented staff and senior fellows across Canada and the United States," said Niels Veldhuis, Fraser Institute president.



"Being ranked No. 1 in Canada and among the top 25 think-tanks in the world reinforces other metrics of the Institute's success in 2012 including hundreds of academic research citations, nearly 17,000 media mentions of our work, and millions of web hits."



On key measures, the Fraser Institute ranked:







-- 5th in the world for Health Policy Research

-- 8th in the world for Social Policy Research

-- 20th in the world for Best Use of Internet or Social Media

-- 21st in the world for Most Significant Impact on Public Policy

-- 22nd in the world for International Economic Policy







Founded in 1974, the Fraser Institute is one of Canada's oldest independent and non-partisan economic and public policy research organizations, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. The Fraser Institute is also Canada's only independent international think-tank, leading a global group of 86 allied organizations through the Economic Freedom Network.



"Through rigorous research, the Fraser Institute identifies policies that will spur economic growth and build a healthier and more prosperous world for families and future generations of Canadians," Veldhuis said.



The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of 86 think-tanks. Its mission is to measure, study, and communicate the impact of competitive markets and government intervention on the welfare of individuals. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org.





