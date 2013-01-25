Camino Minerals Corporation Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Camino Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:COR) ("Camino" or the "Company") reports that the Company has granted 1,540,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.



About Camino Minerals Corporation



Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company formed in connection with Goldcorp's C$300-million acquisition of Canplats Resources Corp. The Company is led by Canplats' former management and is focused on precious and base metal projects located in Mexico. For more information on Camino's projects, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this news release that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the company's mineral products or increases in input costs, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Mexico, technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities, labour relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in Camino's filings on SEDAR. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



