CANCELLED: York University Presents INSPIRE 2013 on January 31st

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - INSPIRE 2013 regretfully announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Thursday, January 31, 2013 event scheduled for York University will be cancelled. Scheduled speakers Frank Ferragine (bestselling author and award winning broadcaster) and Stephen Devito (Chief Financial Officer of Marketwire) will remain members of the INSPIRE 2013 community and are looking forward to sharing their stories at future INSPIRE events.



The annual INSPIRE flagship event scheduled for the summer of 2013 is making great strides to being the best one to date, thanks to the dedicated Committee Members and Advisory Board. Opportunities for sponsorship are available with limited spots. Please visit the About INSPIRE 2013 section of their website.



"We are continually moving forward at INSPIRE to find proud and established Canadian leaders to share their stories with young people today," said Brandon Sousa, Media & PR Advisor, INSPIRE 2013. "We will not lose sight of our goal to bridge the gap between today's industry leaders and the leaders of tomorrow."



INSPIRE will be announcing their upcoming events calendar and scheduled speakers shortly.



Want to be the first to know? Follow them on Twitter at twitter.com/inspire_toronto and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/inspire.to for up-to-the-minute announcements.



INSPIRE is about empowering young people to realize their potential through sharing of experiences and advice by Canadian leaders in various fields. Guided by a steering committee, student committee and an advisory board that includes Enrico Colantoni (Hollywood Actor), Rick Campanelli (Host of ET Canada), Rita DeMontis (National Food Editor at Sun Media) and Alex Rechichi (President of Extreme Brands). For more information visit www.inspiretoronto.com.



