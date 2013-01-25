Team Canada to Shine at WorldSkills Competition in Germany

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development, delivered words of encouragement and congratulations to Canada's national skills competition champions today in advance of the 42nd WorldSkills Competition, in Leipzig, Germany this July.



"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to wish Team Canada all the best at the WorldSkills Competition in Germany," said Minister Finley. "You are the future of Canada's skilled workforce and we'll be cheering you on as you compete on the world stage."



The WorldSkills competition brings together the best skilled apprentices and young skilled workers from all over the world to compete in 32 contests in the trades, technologies and service industries. Contests range from carpentry and cooking, to Web design and auto body repair.



"Our government's top priorities are job creation, economic growth and long-term prosperity, which is why we are encouraging apprenticeships and careers in the trades through grants, tax credits and support for training programs," added Minister Finley.



The Government of Canada is a strong supporter of Skills/Competences Canada and its provincial and territorial chapters, providing $8.7 million in funding over three years through the Youth Awareness program. Skills/Competences Canada coordinates annual skills competitions and selects and prepares competitors for the WorldSkills Competition, which takes place every two years.



Additionally, the Government of Canada supports programs that help youth develop the skills and experience they need to get jobs now and to prepare for the workforce of tomorrow, such as the Youth Employment Strategy and apprenticeship grants.



Backgrounder



Skills/Competences Canada is funded by the Government of Canada under the Youth Awareness program. Youth Awareness complements the Youth Employment Strategy (YES). It provides financial assistance for projects designed to promote youth as the workforce of the future and aims to expand their awareness of career and educational opportunities.



With an annual budget of more than $300 million, YES helps youth, particularly those facing barriers to employment, obtain career information, develop employment skills, find jobs and stay employed. YES includes the Skills Link and Career Focus programs and the Canada Summer Jobs initiative, which creates thousands of job opportunities for students every summer.



Economic Action Plan 2012 is providing an additional $50 million over two years to enhance YES through an initiative that will connect young Canadians with jobs that are in high demand and help them develop tangible skills and gain work experience.



For more information on youth employment opportunities visit www.youth.gc.ca.



The Apprenticeship Incentive Grant and Apprenticeship Completion Grant are taxable cash grants which encourage Canadians to pursue and complete apprenticeship training in designated Red Seal trades. As a result of these grants, apprentices could be eligible to receive up to $4,000, which can be used to pay for tuition, tools or other expenses. To date, the Government of Canada has issued nearly a half-billion dollars in apprenticeship grants for Canadians.



