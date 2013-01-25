Monarques Resources Inc.: Appointment of Mr. Vincent Janelle as Vice-President, Investor Relations

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - MONARQUES RESOURCES INC. ("Monarques" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MQR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Janelle as Vice-President, Investor Relations from February 4, 2013 onwards. Mr. Janelle will report directly to Mr. Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarques.



In his new position, Mr. Janelle will, among other things, be responsible for the strategic development of a communication plan with investors and the upholding and development of a network of relationships with investors.



"MONARQUES is formally committed to creating value for its shareholders," declared Jean-Marc Lacoste. "We are pleased that Vincent has agreed to join the management team of Monarques. His expertise in investor relations will enable us to build business relationships and develop our properties."



Mr. Janelle graduated from the HEC Montreal's Finance profile; he cumulates over 15 years of experience in management, finance and investor relations in the mining industry. He possesses extensive knowledge of financial markets and communication with various stakeholders. Prior to joining Monarques, Mr. Janelle was Director, Investor Relations for MDN Inc., a junior gold and industrial metals exploration company with assets in Quebec and abroad. Previously, from 2006 to 2009, he served as Head of Business Development at BMO Nesbitt Burns for a private management of assets group.



Grant of Options



Mr. Janelle was granted 150,000 options to purchase shares of Monarques at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, pursuant to the Stock Option Plan to purchase shares currently in force.



ABOUT MONARQUES



Monarques (TSX VENTURE:MQR) is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals, precious metals including the platinum group elements (PGE) and industrial minerals including rare earth elements in the Lower James Bay Region, in the province of Quebec. A detailed map of properties is available on the Company's website at http://www.monarquesresources.com/fr/Nos-actifs



The forward-looking statements herein involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Monarques to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or suggested in this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



