Trapeze Group Continues to Invest in Demand Response Market with Agreement to Acquire Mentor Engineering Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Trapeze Group ("Trapeze") today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Mentor Engineering Inc. ("Mentor") of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The acquisition is expected to close on January 31, 2013 and represents Trapeze's continued investment in delivering quality demand response solutions to the passenger transportation industry.



Mentor provides fleet management hardware and mobile workforce management solutions primarily to the demand response passenger transport and taxi markets. In addition, the company provides an easy to use fixed route intelligent transportation solution for smaller transport agencies. Mentor has been delivering solutions to the public transport industry for more than two decades. The company has more than 235 public transport customers.



"The public transport agency has changed over the last few years. More and more organizations are seeking integrated, enterprise solutions," said Gordon Howell, President, Mentor Engineering Inc. "By joining forces with Trapeze we have an opportunity to continue to grow our business as part of a larger enterprise offering. This is good for our business, our employees and ultimately the solutions we provide to our customers. We are pleased to find a new home with Trapeze - an organization that is just as passionate about public transport as we are."



"We have teamed up with Mentor over the years on various projects and share many mutual customers," said John Hines, President of Trapeze Group in North America. "The company has deep domain expertise in the public transport market and their hardware is considered to be best in class. Pending the successful closing of the acquisition, we look forward to incorporating Mentor's strengths and capabilities into the greater Trapeze offering."



About Trapeze Group



Trapeze delivers solutions that consider the full 360 degrees of passenger transport. Whether addressing the needs of a single department, an entire organization, or the community, Trapeze provides some of the most advanced software, intelligent transportation systems and mobile technologies in the industry. Hundreds of government and commercial organizations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific have turned to Trapeze to realize efficiencies, enhance the quality and scope of their services, and safely transport more people with less cost. Please visit www.trapezegroup.com.



