Green Star Announces First Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - China Green Star Agricultural Corporation (TSX VENTURE:GRE) ("Green Star" or the "Company"), a processer of agricultural products such as canned fruits and vegetables for distribution to international and domestic markets, today announced a dividend of C$0.01 per common share with respect to the first quarter of 2013. The dividend record date is March 28, 2013 and the dividend payment date is April 30, 2013. The dividend will be payable in Canadian dollars or, at Green Star's option, in Chinese Renminbi equivalent for shareholders resident in China based on the Bank of Canada noon rate on the third business day prior to the payable date.





About Green StarGreen Star operates two main divisions, agricultural and food processing. The agricultural division is involved in the cultivation and harvesting of agricultural products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, for sale either directly as fresh fruit and vegetables or canned, and sold overseas and domestically. The food processing division is primarily involved in the processing of fresh fruits and vegetables which includes canned tomato paste, canned boiled bamboo shoots, canned and bottled oranges, peaches and various other types of fruits and vegetables. Currently, all of the Corporation's canned tomato paste is exported to countries such as Russia, Lebanon, Dubai, Philippines, Germany, Romania and several African countries. 30% of the canned tomato paste is exported directly to end customers, while the balance of 70% is exported to ultimate customers through exporting agents.The Company has been operating for over 18 years, and has focused on maintaining product and reputational excellence and a high standard of food quality, through the application of science and technology in production, quality control and assurance, business operations and management. Key assets include a well established management team, modern production facilities, and a close partnership with local farmers.Green Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GRE".Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking information in this press release includes managements plan to pay dividend and the expected record date and payable date for the dividend. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements are the effects of, as well as changes in: international, national and local business and economic conditions; political or economic instability in the Company's markets; competition; legislation and governmental regulation; and accounting policies and practices. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please see the Company's annual MD&A dated April 30, 2012, available on www.sedar.com, for a more detailed description of the risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:China Green Star Agricultural CorporationMichael LamChief Financial Officer(416) 849-3858China Green Star Agricultural CorporationRobert G. MacdonaldManager of Business Development(416) 849-3858www.cgsac.com