Exploring Philanthropy within Ontario's South Asian Community

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is hosting a conference to uncover the giving traditions and charitable interests of Ontario's South Asian community.



The South Asian Philanthropy Conference will provide fundraising professionals, volunteers and donors with strategic insights about giving and will provide inclusion-oriented cultural training for non-profit leaders. Aditya Jha, founder and chair of the POA Educational Foundation, will give the keynote address and is the Chair of the South Asian Philanthropy conference.



"AFP is taking an important step forward in helping charities see the vital importance of diversity and inclusion in the sector," says Mr. Jha, who was recently appointed Officer of the Order of Canada. "We are delighted to be bringing together many of the stakeholders who are putting South Asian giving on the map. With the changing demography of Ontario it becomes very important for the Fundraising professionals to be tuned with the cultural nuances and motivations for New Canadians to give to the various social causes."



Other speakers at this conference will include celebrated donors and charity leaders like Rahul Bhardwaj, Vasu Chanchalani, Neena Kanwar and Ratna Omidvar.



This conference is part of the Inclusive Giving Project recently launched by AFP. This ground-breaking series focuses on highlighting the philanthropic traditions of diverse communities in Ontario. It is funded by the Ontario government, through the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, and chaired by Ontario's Lieutenant Governor, The Honourable David C. Onley.





<br /><br />Date: Friday, January 25, 2013 <br />Time: 11.00 am - 5.15 pm <br />Location: The Bram & Bluma Appel Salon, Toronto Reference Library <br />789 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4W 2G8 <br /><br />

Date: Friday, January 25, 2013
Time: 11.00 am - 5.15 pm
Location: The Bram & Bluma Appel Salon, Toronto Reference Library
789 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4W 2G8

Registration: $50 + HST