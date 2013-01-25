Train for In-Demand Accounting and Payroll Administrator Careers at Reeves College

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Reeves College is now offering the Accounting and Payroll Administrator diploma program at its campus in Calgary North. Opportunities for trained accounting and payroll administrators are growing fast as a retiring workforce leaves openings for new employees. This 43-week immersion program from Reeves College equips graduates with the skills employers need to fill these critical positions.



An accounting and payroll administrator is responsible for managing employee information and payroll processing, making them an essential contributor to any organization's success. At Reeves College, detail-oriented students who thrive on numbers study the business accounting cycle end-to-end to prepare for this challenging yet rewarding profession.



Today's accounting and payroll administrators rely on specialized computer software to manage information and money. Hands-on training at Reeves College helps students transfer their fresh knowledge to this computerized environment. In addition, students study more common computer programs used in other accounting and finance jobs like bank clerk and tax return preparer.



Accounting and payroll administrators are also the go-to contact for employees when they have questions about their payroll stub or need to make changes to their contact information. To prepare for this important customer service role, students at Reeves College study a variety of communication methods and explore relevant theories of human behavior. Students practice their new expertise through role playing and case studies.



Reeves College is known for its focus on increasing student's employability in this increasingly competitive job market. As part of this diploma program, students will test their new know-how in an actual workplace to gain that valuable real world experience they need to impress employers.



Applications are now being accepted for the Accounting and Payroll Administrator diploma program at Reeves College in Calgary North.



About Reeves College



Reeves College has provided market-driven career training programs in Alberta since 1961. With five college campuses in Alberta, Reeves offers a comprehensive learning and training experience that opens up a world of jobs and opportunities for their graduates. The diverse curriculum and consistently high graduate employment rate have established the career college's reputation as a leading career trainer.



