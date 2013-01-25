Jeremy Wyeth Appointed to DRA Americas Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - DRA Americas, a privately held full service engineering company and project house, today announced that Jeremy Wyeth, Executive Vice President, Frontera Copper Corporation, was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective January 21, 2013.



Mr. Wyeth has held various positions in the mining industry for almost thirty years. Responsible for the development of Ontario's first diamond mine, he served the majority of his career with De Beers and Anglo American, first as a mining engineer before moving on to more strategic positions, including Vice President, Victor Diamond Project for De Beers Canada and then Managing Director De Beers Russia. From 2011 to 2012 he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Excellon Resources Inc. His international experience covers Africa, Canada, Russia, Mexico and Brazil. In addition he has held various positions in Canada on industry councils and boards, including the position of Chairman of the Ontario Mining Association.



"Jeremy's enthusiasm and forward thinking will add a unique perspective to help drive DRA's strategy for growth in the Americas," said Wray Carvelas, President and Chief Executive Officer of DRA Americas. "He brings to the Board innovative ideas and valuable hands-on executive mining industry experience."



About DRA Americas



DRA Americas is a full service engineering company and project house that specializes in end-to-end project management solutions for the minerals industry through plant design, construction and ongoing contract operations for clients in North and South America. As a subsidiary of The DRA Group in South Africa, the company established operations in the Americas in 2005, having already developed a strong foundation of experience around the world. From North and South American offices the company services clients on both continents. More information is available at www.draa.ca.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hawley Communications Group

Ann Hawley

905-852-8332

info@draa.ca

